Pollard Pulled, Windies Lose T20I Opener To New Zealand

Nelson [New Zealand- The West Indies produced an insipid batting show against New Zealand to hand the hosts a 47-run win in the first of the three T20I matches, here at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Friday.

Chasing an achievable target of 188, the visitors were shot out for just 144.

Record-breaking opener Chris Gayle scored 12 while skipper Carlos Brathwaite scored 21.

Andre Fletcherwho top scored with 27.

Batting first, the Kane Williamson-less New Zealand helped themselves to a decent total of 187 on the board with help of two half-centuries from Colin Munro (53) and Glenn Phillips (55).

In bowling for New Zealand, Seth Rance ended with figures of 3-30 on his international T20 debut, while Tim Southee bagged 3-36.

Doug Bracewell picked up two wickets for the side.

The loss comes a day after West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard was pulled out of the T20 series against New Zealand owing to ‘personal reasons’. Left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer replaced Pollard. Earlier, Sunil Narine had also pulled out due to personal reasons.

On the other hand, fast bowler Ronsford Beaton will miss the series owing to a side strain. Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell will replace him.

The West Indies team has lost both the Test series and the ODI series against the Kiwis and will play for pride in the shortest format of the game.