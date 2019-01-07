BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- In the coming weeks and months, sports facilities will be refurbished and enhanced in St. Kitts to encourage sports-related tourism according to the Ministry of Sports.

During 2018, US, Canadian and UK teams came to St. Kitts for football, netball and cricket competitions. As a result, sports officials plan to boost the attractiveness of the island to teams and athletes looking for a winter training venue.

“To ensure our readiness to effectively host local and regional competitions, our sporting facilities will continue to be upgraded,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Sports, the Honourable Shawn Richards said. “The people of Sandy Point, Cayon, Conaree, Tabernacle, St. Peters, Challengers, Boyd’s, and Half Way Tree can look forward to upgrades to their existing sporting facilities.”

Upgrades at the island’s premier track and field facility, Kim Collins Athletic Stadium, include constructing a building to host a call room and additional bathrooms. Enhancements will be implemented to the outdoor sports lighting project at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, and lighting will be added to the Saddler’s Playing Field.

Richards said Department of Sports 2019 priority areas are to “continue the work towards the realization of a National Sports Policy; seek to integrate and secure general public safety at facilities; and develop a community programming model [to] encourage greater use of community and sports facilities by a greater cross-section of [society].”