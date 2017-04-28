Sugar Boyz to return to Europe

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The St. Kitts and Nevis national Football team is expected to make another trip to Europe to play two international friendlies later this year in their first action for 2017.

In November 2015 the national side pulled off a historic win when they played against a European team for the first time and beat them on their own soil. That game saw the St. Kitts and Nevis Team defeating Andorra 1-nill and it was the first time a team from the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) had gone to Europe and defeated a European team and defeated them on their home soil.

On that same venture the team also went to Estonia where they were defeated 3-nil. In a return game at Warner Park the Sugar Boyz were able to hold the Estonians to a 1-1 draw.

In a recent interview the General Secretary of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) revealed that return trip to Europe was on the cards and is slated for June.

“The national team is expected to play it first batch of international friendlies on the 4th and 7th of June when the team faces Armenia and Georgia.

Both of the matches will be played in Europe according to Jacobs.

This will be the team’s second tour to Europe and team sponsors expect that the National team will do the nation proud.

Last year saw the best football in history in St. Kitts and Nevis with the federation being ranked as high as 73 in the FIFA football rankings but has since seen the ranking drop to 98 due to inactivity since the draw with Andorra last November.

The secretary also reminded that this year will be a busy calendar for various female football programmes.

“This year is the year for two key womens competition that is World cup U17 and and the U20 competition. These matches are expected to start in August and the teams are already in preparation so all in all a lot is still in store for football and we believe the game can continue to grow from Strength to strength,” he said.