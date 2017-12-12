West Indies Lose, Fined in Test Match Against Kiwis

The West Indies have once again been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the second Test against New Zealand, which ended with their 240-run defeat in Hamilton Tuesday.

Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Stand-in skipper Kraigg Brathwaite’s side was ruled to be two overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

Brathwaite has been fined 40 percent of his match fee, while his players have received 20 percent fines.

If the Windies commit another minor over-rate breach in a Test within 12 months of this offence with Brathwaite as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by him and he will face a suspension.

The 29-year-old had pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Windies have been fined in accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

This is the second game in a row where the West Indies have been fined for slow over-rate.

Earlier, captain Jason Holder received suspension after being found three overs short in the first Test in Wellington, which the hosts won by an innings and 67 runs. (ANI)