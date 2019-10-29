The Republic of the Marshall Islands became the latest country to sign a visa waiver agreement with the Federation during a signing ceremony Saturday in the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The agreement was signed between the Honorable John Silk, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and Ms. Jasmine Huggins, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of China (Taiwan).

“Through this arrangement more opportunities will open up for both of our countries to work together through increased people to people exchanges with a view of cultivating enhanced diplomatic relations,” Foreign Minister Silk said.

In a similar vein, Ambassador Huggins mentioned that although separated by distance, St. Kitts and Nevis and the Marshall islands are brought closer together with the signing of the agreement.

“We are aware that the privilege of traveling to new and distant places provides an opportunity for personal growth and development and today we are making it that much easier for our citizens,” Ambassador Huggins said.

Minister Silk expressed hope both countries would speak for Taiwan in International fora, including the specialized agencies of the United Nations such as ICAO and WHO.

An island state with many coral atolls located in the Central Pacific Ocean, The Republic of the Marshall Islands has also been at the forefront of bringing the world’s attention to the negative impact of climate change and has raised its profile with the election of the country to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Oct. 18.