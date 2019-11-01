Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, announced the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has been experiencing record air arrivals in his annual Tourism Awareness Month speech delivered Thursday.

“Last year in 2018, we recorded a total of 153,364 persons arriving by air, which was the largest air arrivals in the history of the Federation,” he said. “This year is also turning out to be another record year.”

Travel data for St. Kitts-Nevis show that air arrivals from January through April 2019 were up by 14.5 percent over last year, with North American arrivals even further up than that at 17.2 percent.

“From January 2019 to July 2019, St. Kitts received 101,568 passengers, the highest ever in that period,” he added.“Our Government and private tourism stakeholders together spend millions of marketing dollars enticing potential travelers from the Caribbean, the USA (our primary source market), Canada, the UK, and beyond, to choose our destination, over numerous other destinations globally.”

Additionally, St. Kitts and Nevis is an attractive destination for many travelers for both its natural beauty and its increasing focus on sustainable tourism. St. Kitts and Nevis captured the Destination Stewardship Award at the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) 2019 Tourism for Tomorrow Awards, held in Seville, Spain in April.

Last year, the minister said airlift arrivals continued to trend upwards when compared to comparable statistics from the previous year.Major airlines, such as Air Canada, American, Delta and United, have expanded their service to the country from key international gateways like Miami, New York City, Newark, New Jersey and Toronto in recent years.