The preliminary round of the third annual St. Kitts Nevis National Co-operative League sponsored Department of Co-operatives Primary School Quiz was held on Tuesday with government primary schools placed in three zones with the top two schools in each zone advancing to the finals to be held Nov. 6.

The Tucker Clarke Primary School won the Basseterre St. Peters Zone with Beach Allen Primary School placing second. The Joshua Obadiah Primary School won the East Zone for the third consecutive year with Cayon Primary School placing second. Newton Ground Primary School upset the 2018 champion Sandy Point Primary School to win the West Zone. Defending champion Sandy Point Primary School placed second.

The six schools will battle for the 2019 St. Kitts Nevis National Co-operative League Department of Co-operatives championship trophy Nov. 6 at the Ocean Terrace Inn conference room. Prizes include one thousand dollars for the champion school, trophies, laptops, tablets, savings accounts and school supplies.

Representatives from the local co-operative movement, Department of Education, parents and media representatives are expected to flock the OTI to see the six primary schools compete for the 2019 co-operative quiz championship title. After the quiz, students and officials will dine at Manhattan Gardens Restaurant.