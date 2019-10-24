Young persons are being encouraged to take advantage of training being offered through the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP), Mr. Osbert DeSuza, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for the STEP observed last week when he addressing community enhancement workers at the opening of a soft skills training session on Technical and Vocational Training held at the Molineux hard courts.

“Back in the sugar industry time, if you did not go to the factory to learn to either weld, to become a carpenter, to become an electrician, or to become a mason, then you were looked at differently in our society,” commented DeSuza. “Those were the days when people valued skills training, and we want to try and bring it back to our young people.”

Mr. DeSuza told participants in the past the STEP would have conducted island-wide soft skills training sessions on Money Management, Conflict Resolution, and Group Dynamics to STEP community enhancement workers. This has now shifted to Technical and Vocational Training.

“Millions of dollars are invested weekly, monthly, in the STEP and we want at the end of the day that we are in a position to say that we have trained persons and given them a skill that is marketable — a skill that they can use to become competitive in this day and age,” he said.

The session was facilitated by Dr. Kertney Thompson, the Chief Executive Officer at the TVET Secretariat, chaired by Mr. Emile Greene, STEP Quality Assurance Coordinator/Consultant, and was attended by the STEP Field Co-ordinator Mr. William Phillip, who also gave the vote of thanks.

Mr. Greene told participants that any skill they learn, they will have for life. He encouraged participants to look at it as adding value to their lives, which would lead to adding value to homes, adding value to communities, and adding value to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Thompson advised participants the secretariat provides certification in a number of skills areas within St. Kitts and Nevis, including welding, automotive, food preparation, electrical, office administration, general construction, and information technology, and advised STEP community enhancement workers if they attended AVEC or the technical wing of the CFBC, they could get a national vocational qualification in one of those skilled areas, and the TVET Secretariat would provide the certification.

He cited as an example the difficulty in getting local welders. With most new buildings having steel frames, that mean persons coming from the region with national vocational qualifications are the ones taking up those jobs. Presently, at AVEC, only two persons are taking that course.