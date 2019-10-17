Acknowledging the challenges in keeping existing streetlights in good repair, due in part to expectations that replacement of the existing streetlights with more modern energy efficient LED (Light Emitting Diode) streetlights would have happened sooner, NEVLEC announced Thursday the first batch of 2,500 LED streetlights of a total of 4,500 had arrived in Nevis, with the balance is due here by the end of the month.

NEVLEC also announced the purchase of two small bucket trucks which will be used to ensure the replacement exercise proceeds as efficiently as possible. One of the trucks is already in Nevis and the second will be here next week, with training in their use arranged and taking place before the end of the month.

NEVLEC expects the exercise to replace all existing streetlights with LED streetlights to commence no later than Nov. 1 and expects the process to take 4-6 months. A similar exercise to replace all floodlights on various playing fields and basketball/netball complexes around the island will begin in early 2020.

NEVLEC said these initiatives are intended to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels and its contribution to global warming, as well as to reduce the demand for electricity and will also positively impact the fuel surcharge.

The replacement exercise will commence with the Island Main Road, followed by working in two parishes at a time. There will be sufficient lights to ensure that in addition to replacing all existing lamps, additional streetlights will be installed.

The locations for additional streetlights will be decided on by NEVLEC working with partners such as the Police. NEVLEC expects it will be able to achieve a desired standard of a streetlight on every other pole.

Recovered streetlamps will be packed into containers in order to be shipped and disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner as stipulated.

NEVLEC thanked the public for their patience, and added there is no need to call about a defective lamp while the process is ongoing.