Guinness Domino Club dramatically slowed Saddlers Domino Club’s race to catch up with defending champions Parsons Domino Club Thursday evening as the end of the second round of the round-robin stage of the 24th edition of the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Domino League draws near.

In an entertaining eighth segment game played at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, Guinness Domino Club came out fighting from the word go and were shortly leading Saddlers Domino Club 3-0. The players from Constituency Number Six fought back but the best they could do was to earn a single point after a 13-10 beating.

Revenge was sweet for Guinness, who in the first round had been soundly beaten 13-4 by Saddlers in an away game played at Shanty Bar in Saddlers Village.

Having been the first team from outside Constituency Number Seven to be crowned champions of the longest running domino competition, sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Parsons Domino Club are not holding anything back.

Playing at home in Back Way Bar in Parsons Village, defending champions Parsons managed to withstand an unexpected onslaught to edge Christchurch Domino Club 13-11. In the first round the champions took a 13-10 win over the same team.

In the second game played at the Lodge Community Centre, Small Corner Bar Domino Club beat Giants Domino Club 13-9; Unstoppable Domino Club escaped by the skin of their teeth, narrowly edging Sylvers Domino Club 13-12 at Sylvers Bar in Hidden Alley, Lodge Village; while at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex in Molineux former champions Unity Patriots Domino Club beat home team Molineux Domino Club 13-8.

Parsons still lead the points standing at the end of the eighth segment of play in the second round with 79 points. Others are Saddlers 71 points, Unstoppable 65 points; Guinness 65 points; Unity Patriots 62 points; Small Corner Bar 55 points; Giants 43 points; Christchurch 43 points; Sylvers 38 points; and Molineux 32 points.

Ninth and final segment of play in the second round of the home-and-away stage of the league will be on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at five venues.

Defending champions Parsons will be at home to Guinness at Back Way Bar in Parsons Ground; Giants will meet Molineux at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project; Saddlers will be at home facing Sylvers at Shanty Bar in Saddlers Village; Christchurch will be facing Unity Patriots at Domino House in Mansion Village; while Unstoppable will attempt to stop Small Corner Bar at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux.