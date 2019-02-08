BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– The St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council is one of three finalists for the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) 2019 Tourism for Tomorrow Award in the category of Destination Stewardship.

According to the WTTC’s website www.wttc.org, “The accolade is presented to organizations helping a place to thrive and bring forward its unique identity for the benefit of its residents and tourists.”

The Sustainable Destination Council was established in November 2013 and is an advisory body made up of public and private representatives with an interest in sustainable tourism development in St. Kitts.

As a finalist, St. Kitts representatives will travel to Spain in April for the 19th WTTC Global Summit where the awards will be presented said Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Chairperson of the St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council Diannille Taylor-Williams.

“We are automatically in the summit, where you meet global leaders in world travel and tourism,” said Mrs. Taylor-Williams. “When I am talking about tourism, I’m not talking about resorts or just destinations—you have cruise lines, you have airlines, their top executives will be at the event or … presenting at this event. This is a big step forward for little St. Kitts.”

The other finalists for the Destination Stewardship Award are Masungi Georeserve, in the Philippines, and Grupo Rio da Prata, Jardim and Bonito, in Brazil.

The recognition is even more impressive considering that there are only two Caribbean countries listed as finalists for the 2019 Tourism for Tomorrow Awards. The second is the Bucuti and Tara Beach Resort, Aruba, which is a finalist for the Climate Action Award. There are 15 finalists in five categories.

Mrs. Taylor-Williams said the award nomination has garnered worldwide attention.

“One of our international partners said to us: ‘Do you understand what this is? This is like the Grammy or the Emmy of sustainable tourism. It’s a big deal. Even if you don’t win, just being a finalist for the Tourism for Tomorrow Awards is a big deal,’” said Mrs. Taylor-Williams recalling the conversation.

Mrs. Taylor-Williams said a recent interview with a Canadian journalist and other activities surrounding the nomination will garner greater positive attention for St. Kitts on the global stage.