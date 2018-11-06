BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — In addition to the growth of St. Kitts’ tourism sector over the past year, the tourism product as described by the Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, is one that continues to be recognized for its excellence.

According to Minister Grant, so far for 2018 alone, St. Kitts has been named by Bloomberg’s Where to Go in 2018 “22 hot spots. St. Kitts is the only Caribbean destination to appear on the list.

The Robb Report listed St. Kitts as one of the “Top 21 Places to Travel in 2018;” while Travel Agent named the island “one of the Destinations to Watch in the Caribbean for 2018.”

Additionally, Caribbean Journal recognized St. Kitts as one of The :18 Best Islands in the Caribbean to Visit in 2018;” one of the “Top 20 Islands to Live on in the Caribbean;” and “One of the Best Honeymoon Destinations in the Caribbean.”

Conde Nast Traveler said St. Kitts, along with its sister island Nevis, was among “The Most Beautiful Winter Escapes in the World” and “The Best Places to Visit in December.” Again, the islands were the only Caribbean destinations to appear on its list.

“Part of the impetus behind these recent recognition is due to the Park Hyatt St. Kitts, which helped earn St. Kitts a special mention in the The New York Times Caribbean section as “One of the 52 Places to Go in 2018,” Grant said. “We have also announced the development of two additional premier-brand hotels, a 125-room Ritz-Carlton on the Southeast Peninsula and a 70-villa Six Senses Resort in the La Vallee area. Both are scheduled to open in 2021.

Minister Grant said the onus is now on Kittitians and Nevisians to protect the gains made in the tourism sector.

“Clearly our tourism product is growing,” Grant said. “To grow even more, we need to conserve and protect our natural environment.”

“It is known throughout the world that Kittitians are naturally friendly and always eager to help.” This is extremely important, because how we treat our guests impacts the success of our tourism industry. A simple smile, or a greeting, can go a long way in making our visitors feel welcome in our country.”