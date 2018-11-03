BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Developing a sustainable tourism product is expressed in the theme: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: “Let’s Work Together for a Greener Future” during Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 Tourism Awareness Month.

The theme conveys a strong and clear message according to Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant.

“This theme highlights the need to develop a truly sustainable tourism industry, one that balances tourism’s obvious economic benefits with conservation and protection of our natural and historical physical environment,” Grant said.

He reminded everyone that tourism is everybody’s business, and this fact will be highlighted through a variety of events and activities planned to commemorate the month.

Some of the activities include: beach cleanup; training and community workshops; school visits; primary school quiz; Department of Youth High School Chef Competition; and the Caribbean Tourism Organization Youth Congress.

“We all have a role to play to better understand, support, and protect this industry as one of the key drivers of our economy. Indeed, if we are able to reduce what we waste, reuse where we can, and make an effort to recycle, then our future will be greener with prosperity,” the tourism minister added.

As part of the Ministry of Tourism’s push towards sustainability in the industry, St. Kitts and Nevis accepted the challenge of a plastic-free July. The initiative is geared toward building a global movement that dramatically reduces plastic use and improves recycling worldwide. As part of that initiative, the Ministry introduced reusable shopping bags.