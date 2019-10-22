Justin Trudeau has won a second term as prime minister in Canada’s national elections, but losing his majority in what will wind up a coalition government.

He managed to deliver an unexpectedly strong result to cling on to power – taking the most seats in parliament.

It is expected his Liberal Party will lean on the New Democratic Party (NDP) to form a government after they secured 24 seats or 15.9 per cent of the vote.

Not quite the same as 2015

Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto, said: “It’s not quite the same as 2015. It’s not all owing to the leader.

“Trudeau is prime minister because the rest of the party was able to pull itself together and prevail. While Trudeau certainly deserves credit for what has happened, he’s really going to have to demonstrate qualities that he hasn’t yet shown.”

However, the results were a victory for Mr Trudeau, whose clean-cut image took a hit after old photos of him in blackface and brownface surfaced last month.

“I’m surprised at how well Trudeau has done,” said Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto.