Trump Will Look Into Anquilla Manslaughter Case

President Trump vowed Monday to investigate the case of a Connecticut banker accused of murdering a hotel worker during a family vacation in Anguilla.

“Will be looking into the Scott Hapgood case, and the Island of Anguilla. Something looks and sounds very wrong. I know Anguilla will want to see this case be properly and justly resolved!” Trump tweeted — the same day the UBS Investment Bank honcho’s wife pleaded for the president’s help on Fox News.

“I’ve seen Trump help Americans in peril around the globe and we really need his help,” Kallie Hapgood, 44, told viewers.

Many local Anguillans were not pleased with the president’s tweet.

“Obviously Trump is not aware of the facts,” said Haydn Hughes, a local talk-show host and former parliamentary secretary for tourism. “At the end of the day, Kenny Mitchel died at the hands of Scott Hapgood.”

The coroner had first ruled that Mitchel died of asphyxiation during his struggle with Hapgood, 44, but changed the cause of death to cocaine and alcohol toxicity in light of toxicology results.

Hapgood told authorities that during the family’s trip to the tiny tropical island six months ago, Mitchel showed up to their hotel room in a drug-fueled craze, whipped out a knife and demanded money.

A violent struggle ensued between the hotel worker and Hapgood, a dad of three from Darien, whose two young daughters were inside the room at the time. Mitchel died an hour later and Hapgood was charged with manslaughter. He was freed on bail, angering some residents on the isle.

Hughes said he should have never been released given the gravity of the charges. He added that Hapgood has used his freedom and the surrounding media frenzy “to tarnish Anguilla’s good name, fully knowing we are a tourism-based country.”

Hapgood’s lawyer, Juliya Arbisman, said, “We’re cautious of the incendiary rhetoric that is obscuring everybody’s understanding of the facts here.”

Hapgood’s wife, Kallie, the managing director of the private-equity firm Gridiron Capital, told The Post in an exclusive interview two days ago, “My husband was defending himself and our two young daughters against somebody who was drunk and high on cocaine and lied to get into our hotel room.

“That gentleman passed away from the amount of cocaine he had in his system.”

Hapgood is due back in Anguilla on Nov. 11 for the continuation of a closed-door hearing in his case.