His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D Governor General received His Excellency Bader Abdallah Saeed Bi Almatrooshi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates based in Havana, Cuba, at Government House Tuesday on his inaugural visit to St. Kitt and Nevis.

According to a press release, The Governor General and the Ambassador discussed maters of mutual interest to both countries and pledged to strengthen relations between the two nations.

“Our two countries have enjoyed a high degree of cooperation and The Governor General expressed our gratitude for the provision of financial support by the UAE in the wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017,” the press release said.

St. Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations with the UAE in June 2012 and has had a consulate in Dubai, UAE since 2012.

The Ambassador is a graduate of the University of Alabama, with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a master’s degree in International Service from American University. He was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Cuba in 2015.