ALL of the 39 people found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex were Chinese, and eight were women, police have confirmed. The bodies were discovered in the refrigerated trailer in Grays, Essex, on Wednesday.

Essex Police said on Thursday: “We have since confirmed that eight of the deceased are women and 31 are men and all are believed to be Chinese nationals.

“Of these, 38 are believed to be adults, and one is a young adult woman. We previously reported that she may have been a teenager.”

Police have been given an additional 24 hours to question the driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, on suspicion of murder.

The trailer containing the 39 victims – including a teenager – arrived at Purfleet from Zeebrugge in Belgium at around 12.30am on Wednesday, and the front section to which it was attached, known as the tractor, came from Northern Ireland via Holyhead in North Wales on Sunday.

The lorry and trailer left the port at Purfleet shortly after 1.05am and officers were called around 30 minutes later after ambulance staff made the discovery at Waterglade Industrial Park in Eastern Avenue, Grays.

The driver of the lorry has been named locally as Mo Robinson, from Portadown. Councillor Paul Berry said the village of Laurelvale, where the Robinson family live, was in “complete shock”.

Police have searched three addresses in Northern Ireland as part of the investigation.

The deaths follow warnings from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Border Force of the increased risk of people-smuggling via Belgium and into quieter ports such as Purfleet.

The NCA previously said it had a “greater focus” on rising smuggler numbers in Belgium after the closure of a migrant camp, and a Border Force assessment highlighted Zeebrugge as being among “key ports of embarkation for clandestine arrivals”.

The NCA has also warned that criminal networks are suspected to have started targeting quieter ports on the east and south coasts of the UK as well as the main Channel crossing between Calais and Dover.

The 39 bodies have been moved to nearby Tilbury Docks to be recovered.

Home Secretary Priti Patel had a meeting with Essex Police on Thursday morning to receive an update on the investigation.

Meanwhile, councillors opened a book of condolence in Grays.