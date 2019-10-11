Police subdue suspect

Five people have been stabbed in an attack at the Arndale Centre in Manchester city centre. A man was seen “running around with a knife lunging at multiple people”, according to one witness.

There are no reports of fatalities and a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault after being tazered by police.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Shocked by the incident in Manchester and my thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.

“Thank you to our excellent emergency services who responded and who are now investigating what happened.”

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said counter-terror officers were “keeping an open mind”.

The shopping centre has been evacuated and trams have stopped operating at Exchange Square outside the entrance.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital.

“In these early stages, we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them.

“Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.

Social media posts have shown a large number of officers at the scene and the suspect being Tasered.

An image sent to the Manchester Evening News appears to show a patient being treated by a Starbucks cafe in the centre.

David Allinson, centre director of Manchester Arndale, said: “The centre has been evacuated while police investigate the incident.

“We are unable to comment any further as the incident is currently being handled by Greater Manchester Police, who we will continue to support with their investigation.”