UK: Business Chiefs, Environmentalists Hopeful for Dec. Election

UK business leaders have welcomed news of a pre-Christmas general election and urged politicians to use it as an opportunity to break the Brexit deadlock.

The UK is set to go to the polls on December 12 after MPs backed Boris Johnson’s call for an election.

The House of Commons approved legislation by a margin of 438 votes to 20, paving the way for the first December election since 1923.

Addressing Tory MPs afterwards at Westminster, Mr Johnson said he was prepared for a “tough” election fight in the weeks ahead.

“I think it’s time for the country to come together, get Brexit done and go forward,” he said.

In the north west, reaction to a winter election has mainly been positive and seen as a step towards breaking long-term uncertainty.

Chris Fletcher, campaigns director at Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, said: “Many will no doubt see this as an opportunity to break the Brexit deadlock in Parliament and as a way of potentially delivering a resolution to this issue.

“It is absolutely vital though that the election does not just become a quasi-second referendum, there is a lot more at stake on the result of this than what happens with Brexit.

“Our members and ourselves have been critical of government since the referendum for basically ignoring key domestic economic and social policy issues and viewing all decisions through the lens of Brexit, soaking up resource, time and effort.

“The impact of this has been seen in our recent economic surveys and from what businesses are telling us on a day-to-day basis. It is less about Brexit and more about the day-to-day issues and lack of decisions being made that are frustrating them.

“We await to see and hear what the parties have in their manifestos. As regards our election ‘asks’ we have worked over the last few years with businesses, partners and other organisations across the spectrum to develop key activity on our ‘Future of Skills and Connectivity and Innovation for Growth’ campaigns and these will underpin our election work.

“We need a radical overhaul of skills, massive investment in infrastructure and more devolved powers and funding to continue to make sure the region can perform.

“This is a crucial and pivotal election and hopefully it will rebalance the next government’s priorities so whatever action is required can be quickly and effectively delivered and not lost in the quagmire of Brexit.”

Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General, said the election offered a “one-off chance” to break the gridlock, which she says has “blighted” the country for over three years.

“It’s also an opportunity for all parties to present their visions for the UK’s future,” she said.

“By replacing ideology with evidence, the next government – working alongside business – can show the UK is a great place to invest, start and build a company.

“Passing a good deal with the EU is the first step. Then the real heavy lifting can begin, building a future relationship with our biggest trading partner based on regulatory alignment, frictionless trade and the UK’s all-important services sector.

“Ending political instability will enable a renewed focus on domestic priorities, including education and infrastructure, which will transform the jobs and livelihoods of millions of people.

