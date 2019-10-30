UK: Business Chiefs, Environmentalists Hopeful for Dec. Election

UK business leaders have welcomed news of a pre-Christmas general election and urged politicians to use it as an opportunity to break the Brexit deadlock.
The UK is set to go to the polls on December 12 after MPs backed Boris Johnson’s call for an election.
The House of Commons approved legislation by a margin of 438 votes to 20, paving the way for the first December election since 1923.
Addressing Tory MPs afterwards at Westminster, Mr Johnson said he was prepared for a “tough” election fight in the weeks ahead.
“I think it’s time for the country to come together, get Brexit done and go forward,” he said.
In the north west, reaction to a winter election has mainly been positive and seen as a step towards breaking long-term uncertainty.
Chris Fletcher, campaigns director at Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, said: “Many will no doubt see this as an opportunity to break the Brexit deadlock in Parliament and as a way of potentially delivering a resolution to this issue.
“It is absolutely vital though that the election does not just become a quasi-second referendum, there is a lot more at stake on the result of this than what happens with Brexit.
“Our members and ourselves have been critical of government since the referendum for basically ignoring key domestic economic and social policy issues and viewing all decisions through the lens of Brexit, soaking up resource, time and effort.
“The impact of this has been seen in our recent economic surveys and from what businesses are telling us on a day-to-day basis. It is less about Brexit and more about the day-to-day issues and lack of decisions being made that are frustrating them.
“We await to see and hear what the parties have in their manifestos. As regards our election ‘asks’ we have worked over the last few years with businesses, partners and other organisations across the spectrum to develop key activity on our ‘Future of Skills and Connectivity and Innovation for Growth’ campaigns and these will underpin our election work.
“We need a radical overhaul of skills, massive investment in infrastructure and more devolved powers and funding to continue to make sure the region can perform.
“This is a crucial and pivotal election and hopefully it will rebalance the next government’s priorities so whatever action is required can be quickly and effectively delivered and not lost in the quagmire of Brexit.”
Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General, said the election offered a “one-off chance” to break the gridlock, which she says has “blighted” the country for over three years.
“It’s also an opportunity for all parties to present their visions for the UK’s future,” she said.
“By replacing ideology with evidence, the next government – working alongside business – can show the UK is a great place to invest, start and build a company.
“Passing a good deal with the EU is the first step. Then the real heavy lifting can begin, building a future relationship with our biggest trading partner based on regulatory alignment, frictionless trade and the UK’s all-important services sector.
“Ending political instability will enable a renewed focus on domestic priorities, including education and infrastructure, which will transform the jobs and livelihoods of millions of people.
New Poll: Majority of UK Voters Regard Climate Crisis a Major Issue
A majority of people in the UK say the climate crisis will influence how they vote in the looming general election, according to an opinion poll, with younger voters feeling particularly strongly about the issue.
Almost two-thirds of people agreed the climate emergency was the biggest issue facing humankind, with 7% disagreeing. The poll also asked if “fossil fuel companies, whose products contribute directly to climate change, should help pay for the tens of billions in damages from extreme weather events?” Two-thirds of people agreed, with 12% opposed.
In terms of action to tackle the climate emergency, 81% of people backed planting more trees, 63% supported a Green New Deal – a large-scale, long-term investment in green infrastructure and jobs – and more than half said it was important to ban fracking.
Jonathan Church at the environmental law firm ClientEarth, which commissioned the poll conducted by Opinium, said: “From the student strikes to Extinction Rebellion, people across the UK are demanding greater action to address the climate crisis.
“Importantly, these demands appear strong enough to make a difference at the next election.”
The poll of 2,000 UK adults aged 18 and over was conducted in September, before the most recent Extinction Rebellion protests but after a global climate strike that brought millions of people on to the streets.
More than half of those polled (54%) said climate change would affect how they would vote, with the proportion rising to 74% for under-25s. The poll also showed support for fossil fuel divestment, with 60% of people thinking banks and financial institutions should ditch investments in coal, oil and gas.
In June, the polling company YouGov found public concern about the environment rose to record levels in the UK after the visit of the school climate striker Greta Thunberg to parliament and the first major Extinction Rebellion protests in April. The environment was ranked as the third most pressing issue facing the nation, after Brexit and health but ahead of the economy, crime and immigration.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will chair a new cabinet committee on climate change, holding departments to account for their actions to combat the climate crisis.
“I want us to become the cleanest, greenest society on earth, and inspire countries around the world to follow our lead so that our children can breathe clean air and benefit from the wonderful flora and fauna of this earth,” he said earlier this month.
The Friends of the Earth chief executive, Craig Bennett, said: “The Prime Minister’s pledge to make the UK a global leader on the climate crisis will only be realised if slashing climate-wrecking emissions is at the very heart of every government policy.