Thomas Cook did not have insurance to cover potential claims from thousands of customers for serious injury, illness or even deaths sustained while on holiday, the government has revealed.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom told the House of Commons that, as a result, customers with “life-changing” illnesses or injuries had little chance of receiving any compensation following the company’s collapse.

Announcing plans to establish a government fund to cover compensation to those affected, Ms Leadsom said it was “an extraordinary situation that should never have arisen” – and that she has asked the Official Receiver to include the issue in his official investigation of Thomas Cook’s collapse.

Ms Leadsom said Thomas Cook only had insurance for “the very largest personal injury claims”, understood to above £5m, with other claims met from company cash reserves in a form of self-insurance.

However, no money was set aside to cover potential claims as the company battled to avoid collapse – and with Thomas Cook having fallen into compulsory liquidation, Ms Leadsom said: “It is very uncertain whether they will receive any of the compensation they would have ordinarily received against their claims.

“This raises a potentially unacceptable prospect for some Thomas Cook customers who face significant financial hardship through no fault of their own where Thomas Cook should have rightly provided support.

“Customers who have already suffered life-changing injuries or illness and who may face financial hardship as a result of long-term loss of earnings or significant long-term care needs.”