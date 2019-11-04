The battle for the best-of-the-rest championship’s title of the 24th annual Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Domino League started in earnest Sunday evening at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project where Unity Patriots emerged victorious 13-5 against Small Corner Bar in a best-of-two-games finals.

Small Corner Bar won the first game from table one, but Unity Patriots equalised with a game from table two. The past champions surged ahead when Desmond ‘Fergie’ Rawlins and Allington Berridge of Unity Patriots attained 100 points before their opponents could win a single point, earning a bonus game for an early 3-1 lead from table one.

That same pair got another bonus game later in the match to send the score to 9-3 in favour of Unity. Unity Patriots won six games in total from table two, and seven from table one, while Small Corner Bar won four games from table one, and one game from table two.

The two teams will meet on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the same venue for the second. If Unity Patriots win, they will be declared the new best-of-the-rest champions.Should Small Corner Bar win and tie the games at 1-1, a tie-breaker Super 100 game will be played afterwards to determine the winner.

Last year’s best-of-the-rest winner, Molineux Domino Club, was eliminated at the best-of-the-rest semi-finals stage by Unity Patriots Domino Club.

Domino action continues Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. when Saddlers Domino Club and Unstoppable Domino Club meet for the third best of three semi-final games, a tie-breaker to determine which team proceeds to the finals to meet defending champions Parsons Domino Club.

The longest running domino league in the country is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris.