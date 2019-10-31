Past champions Unity Patriots Domino Club overcame Giants Domino Club 13-9 Wednesday eveningto book a place in the finals of the best-of-the-rest competition in the 24th annual Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Domino League in a game held at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project.

Unity Patriots opened the match with a double win engineered from table one by Simeon ‘Cuban’ Liburd and Desmond ‘Fergie’ Rawlins. With Giants fighting from table two, soon the scores were 6-4 in favour of Unity Patriots.

Playing from table two, the set of Tyke Isaac and Keithly Blanchette delivered a double point game for Giants to tie it at 6-6, but Unity Patriots won two quick points to lead 8-6, and before Giants could recover, Everton Boon and Allington Berridge on table two delivered another double for Unity Patriots, to take the score to 10-6 in their favour.

Giants scored one point from table two and a double point game from table one masterminded by Kivaun Isaac and Eric Monzac to reduce their deficit to 10-9 in favour of Unity Patriots, but Unity Patriots took the game to a higher level, quickly adding three straight points between the two tables to a 13-9 win over Giants.

Unity Patriots Domino Club will now face Small Corner Bar Domino Club in the finals of the best-of-the-rest competition of the league at a date and venue to be determined.

Domino action continues tonight at 7:30 p.m. with the second encounter in the best of three semi-final matches between defending champions Parsons Domino Club and Guinness Domino Club at Cuban Bar, and Saddlers Domino Club and Unstoppable Domino Club at the Lodge Community Centre, all in Lodge Project.

Both Parsons and Saddlers beat their opponents in the first encounter Tuesday and should one or both win tonight the winner will go straight into the finals. Should either Guinness or Unstoppable or both win in their encounter tonight, it will trigger a third game which will serve as a tie-breaker to determine which team goes into the finals.

The Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Domino League is the longest running domino league in the country, and is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris.