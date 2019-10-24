The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association is set to engage some 200 children from St. Kitts and Nevis in an event designed to raise awareness about the sport of baseball at The Legends for Youth Clinic Series to be held at The Gardens Playing Field in McKnight, St. Kitts on Saturday and Elquemedo T. Willet Park in Nevis on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“The Alumni Association has conducted hundreds of free clinics and helped thousands of children over the years. Our mission is to provide a fun, positive baseball experience; to provide children with positive role models at our life skills station, where we talk to them about substance abuse, stress the importance of education and help them recognize they have the ability to make positive decisions; and, to teach young ballplayers the game’s fundamentals in a multi-station format,” according to www.mlb.com, the official website of Major League Baseball.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Tom Buchanan explained children between the ages of seven and 17 years old from St. Kitts and Nevis are invited to the sessions, adding the training will differ on the assigned days and ferry arrangements will be made to transport participants to and from the respective islands, and encouraged children from those age groups who are interested in learning more about the sport to come to the sessions.

Some of the MLB personalities expected on island include McKenzie Mills, current pitcher for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp; Benny Castillo, a member of the Florida Marlins player development staff; and Arturo Caines, a former college and professional baseball player who played for a number of minor league.