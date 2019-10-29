Washington, Oct 28 (Prensa Latina) The Marti Alliance, which brings together organizations of Cuban emigrantes in the United States, on Monday condemned the measures adopted by the administration of President Donald Trump, against the Caribbean nation.
According to a note, the group opposes the most recent measure, that is, the suspension of US airlines’ flights to Cuban airports, except Havana, as of December 10.
Such decision, announced three days ago, joins the list of aggressive restrictions adopted by the current US Executive to reverse the bilateral approach started during the administration of President Barack Obama (2009-2017).
According to a statement from the State Department, this action, criticized by several congressmen, seeks to prevent the Cuban government from ‘getting access to foreign currency from US travelers.’
That federal entity did not mention, however, that in addition to hindering travels by US citizens, it also affects hundreds of thousands of Cuban-Americans who go to visit their relatives on the Caribbean island every year.
According to the Marti Alliance, this criminal escalation of measures against the Cuban people, a victim of the Washington economic blockade almost 60 years ago, evidences the decision to increase it further.