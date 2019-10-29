Washington, Oct 28 (Prensa Latina) The Marti Alliance, which brings together organizations of Cuban emigrantes in the United States, on Monday condemned the measures adopted by the administration of President Donald Trump, against the Caribbean nation.

According to a note, the group opposes the most recent measure, that is, the suspension of US airlines’ flights to Cuban airports, except Havana, as of December 10.

Such decision, announced three days ago, joins the list of aggressive restrictions adopted by the current US Executive to reverse the bilateral approach started during the administration of President Barack Obama (2009-2017).