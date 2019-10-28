Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett (USVI), released the following statement regarding a $212,261.00 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the Virgin Islands Department of Health Group Maternal and Child Health programs:

“Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services granted the U.S. Virgin Islands $212,261.00 for the Virgin Islands Department of Health Maternal and Child Health programs. Maternal and Child Health programs focus on health issues concerning women, children and families, such as access to appropriate prenatal and well-child care, infant mortality prevention, emergency medical services, injury prevention, newborn screening, and services to children with special health care needs.

“States invest in healthy children and families and hope, in turn, to save money by averting more costly health problems and avoiding the need for related support services down the road.

“Both federal and state funds contribute to MCH-related programs, such as the Title V Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant; Medicaid; the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP); the Healthy Start Initiative; the Emergency Medical Services for Children Program; and the Special Supplemental Food Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). States also play an important role in administering these programs.”