The Vatican has launched an ‘eRosary’ in a bid to attract tech-savvy millennials to the Catholic church. The gadget, which costs $109, can be worn as a bracelet and is activated by wearers making the sign of a cross.

The device works by being connected to smartphones via a mobile app. It features 10 black agate and hematite rosary beads, and a silver ‘smart cross’. Christians wanting to use the electronic device for their prayers need to download the ‘Click to Pray eRosary’ app, which the bluetooth-friendly and water-resistant bracelet then syncs to.

A press release issued by Click to Pray said: “This project brings together the best of the Church’s spiritual tradition and the latest advances of the technological world.”

“Aimed at the peripheral frontiers of the digital world where the young people dwell, the Click To Pray eRosary serves as a technology-based pedagogy to teach the young how to pray the Rosary, how to pray it for peace, how to contemplate the Gospel.”