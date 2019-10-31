Passengers and omnibus drivers who ply their trade along the western side of the country will soon benefit from an improved bus terminal facility and amenities when construction work on the new West Line Bus Terminal is completed according to Minister responsible for Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd.

“For sure, the passengers who are using that terminal and the bus drivers will see improved traffic management and improved safety there. We are also ensuring that the passengers will be protected from the vagaries of the weather,” he said. “If you look at the pre-existing one, whenever rain falls you have to run for shelter and that situation will be a thing of the past when the new terminal is built, so that in itself is a good thing.”

Due to limited space, the new facility will not be a replica of the East Line Bus Terminal opened in Dec. 2018, but the minister noted that parties are working to using that space effectively and efficiently.

The construction area is presently cordoned off to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

“The prefab structure is already ordered, and I am advised that it will be here in the next two weeks, so by the end of November or early December that terminal should be fully operational,” the minister said.

Construction work on the West Line Bus Terminal is being carried out by E&J Construction.