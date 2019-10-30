Karime Macías, the wife of disgraced Mexican politician Javier Duarte, was arrested in London on Tuesday. Mexico has requested the extradition of Ms Macías, 43, for alleged misuse of funds from a social welfare programme.

She was released on bail after six hours and told not to leave London pending an extradition hearing.

Her husband, the former governor of Veracruz province, is serving a nine-year sentence in jail after he pleaded guilty to embezzling public funds.

Mr Duarte was dubbed “the worst governor in history” and there remains much anger in his home state that his sentence was not more severe.

Ms Macías hit the headlines in Mexico when a notebook believed to belong to her was found during a search of the couple’s home. In it, the sentence “I deserve abundance” had been written over and over again.

Prosecutors in Mexico say she is suspected of siphoning off 112 million pesos ($5.9m) from a welfare fund for families in Veracruz.

Her lawyer, Marco Antonio del Toro, said that she had voluntarily handed herself in to police in London on Tuesday. Mr del Toro also said that his client had requested political asylum in the UK “following rights abuses committed since Javier Duarte was arrested”.

