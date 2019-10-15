The Minister of Co-operatives, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, congratulated the winners of the St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union 2019 Melvin Edwards Excellence Awards, which recognize the top three students in the Test of Standards Examination administered to Grade Six students within the Federation.

During his message to the public on Saturday to officially open Credit Union Week 2019, the minister said that the 9th annual Melvin Edwards Excellence Awards Ceremony will recognize 1st Place Winner, Alisha Jalim of Saddlers Primary School; 2nd Place Winner, Hannah Williams of the Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School, and 3rd Place Winner, Tahlise Connor of St. Paul’s Primary School.

The awards ceremony, which will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the St. Kitts Credit Union Conference room, is part of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Co-operative League’s Credit Union Week of Activities, which are designed to celebrate International Credit Union Day slated for Thursday. This year’s theme is “Local Service, Global Reach.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis National Co-operative League has four affiliate members — Nevis Co-operative Credit Union Limited; St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union Limited; Police Co-operative Credit Union (St. Christopher and Nevis) Limited, and FND Enterprise Cooperative Credit Union Limited — the latter of which recently had a name change to First Federal Cooperative Credit Union Limited, according to Minister Hamilton.

The Credit Union Week runs from Sunday, Oct. 13 to Saturday, Oct. 19. Activities have included two church services, which were held at the Zion Moravian Church in St. Kitts and the Shiloh Baptist Church in Nevis.

Other activities for the week include Wednesday’s awards ceremony and a Youth Symposium scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24th at Garvey’s Estate in Palmetto Point, St. Kitts, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.