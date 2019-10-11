Officers representing the Departments of Statistics in both Nevis and St. Kitts attended a four-day Statistics Communication and Advocacy Workshop at the National ICT Centre in St. Kitts to better equipped to effectively execute their duties in the 2021 census as it relates to data collection, evaluation and dissemination in the Federation.

“I think it is a very important workshop. This workshop starts our activities geared towards the 2021 Census,” Carlton Phipps, Director of Department of Statistics in St. Kitts, said in his welcoming remarks. “As a part of getting the cooperation of households so that we have good results, we must develop a proper communication strategy,” he added, noting that the tools and skills acquired during the workshop would assist not only getting the cooperation of citizens, but also in policy planning and decision-making

Loverly Anthony, Statistical Development Officer at the OECS Commission and Workshop Facilitator, shared similar sentiments, saying the workshop, which ran from Oct. 8-11, was vital for several aspects of statistics would be discussed.

“The stats offices play some very important roles, and we do a lot of work. Data collection is not an easy task, but a lot of persons in the country do not know about what we do. Some of them might know about the Census, but they don’t see the alignment between the work that the Central Statistical Office (CSO) does and the Census,” she said. “And so, communication and advocacy is all about putting the CSO out there, branding the CSO, and also branding the work that we do as statisticians and looking at how we can encourage the younger ones coming up so that we can continue to have statisticians in our countries to do the work that we need them to do.”

This initiative forms part of a week-long celebration for the observance of Caribbean Statistics Day, themed “Building Resilience of the Caribbean Community,”and slated for Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The workshop was organized by the Department of Statistics in collaboration with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission.