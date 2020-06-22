By Staff Reporter

Ten nationals of Haiti were apprehended by Police Monday morning in Keys Village but three are still at large after evading capture..

Those apprehended are alleged to have illegally entered the Federation. They were found sometime Monday morning in Keys Village where police and army troops converged and apprehended them at a property in the area.

Police have indicated that about three more are still being sought. “The Police are working closely along with the Department of Immigration on the case. Persons with any information regarding this matter are asked to contact the Police at 465-2241 or their nearest Police Station.”

Police could not confirm how the individuals arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis but with the borders being closed speculation states they arrived illegally by sea.