CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Ten Nevisians, three women and seven men, were honoured for their sterling contributions to the development of Nevis, at an awards ceremony on September 19, on the grounds of Government House at Belle Vue, on the 37th Anniversary of the Independence of St. Christopher and Nevis.

The ceremony was the only official function in observance of the 37th Anniversary of Independence. The theme for this year’s anniversary was “Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020.”

Mr. Vaughn Anslyn received an award for his contribution in Art; Ms. Thelma E. Hunkins for her contribution in Community Service and Business; Mr. Oscar “Astro” Browne and Mr. Calver Lee “Gharlic” Swanston for their contributions in Culture and Music; Mrs. Althea E. Jones for her contribution in Education; Ms. Laurel Smithen for her contribution in Health; Captain James Greene for his contribution in Maritime Service; Mr. Austin Lescott for his contribution in Security; Mr. Winston Crooke for his contribution in Sport; and Mr. Whitman T. Browne for his contribution in Literature. However, Dr. Browne, who lives overseas, was unable to attend the ceremony due to the Federation’s closed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a scaled-downed ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awardees were presented with inscribed plaques by Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General for Nevis.