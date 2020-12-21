BRIDGETOWN, Barbados–December 20th.2020–Captain Sir Tom Moore has been “enjoying every minute” of his time here in Barbados.

The 100-year-old British Army officer was able to tick an item off his bucket list, a trip to Barbados, when he arrived on island last week via British Airways. The trip was organized by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI).

Sir Tom rose to international acclaim recently, when he raised over £33 million, for the National Health Services in his home country at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, by walking 100 laps around his garden before his 100th birthday.

His selfless efforts saw him rewarded with a knighthood. He also became the oldest person to be featured on the cover of British GQ Magazine.

Since his arrival on December 12, Captain Sir Tom was treated to a number of activities, including high tea with Governor General Dame Sandra Mason last evening at the St. Ann’s Fort, Barbados Defence Force.

The guest of honor was also greeted by Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Cynthia Forde, and Minister of Home Affairs, Information and Public Affairs, Wilfred Abrahams.

Captain Sir Tom also had the pleasure of meeting two of our centenarians, who both have military backgrounds – Warrant Officer II, Elder Bishop, who is a decorated soldier; and Ena Collymore-Woodstock, a Jamaican with Barbadian ancestry, who was among the first women from the Caribbean to join the Auxiliary Territorial Service, a branch of the British Army during World War II.

During the official welcome, copies of Sir Tom’s books Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day and One Hundred Steps were presented to Mr. Bishop and Mrs. Collymore-Woodstock.

Following the high tea, he spoke briefly with the media and encouraged frontline workers to continue to give of their best. He also expressed optimism that the world would overcome the COVID-pandemic.

Means Barbados PM Mia Amor Mottley was able to express pleasure in the way Barbados has handled the COVID-19 crisis so far, saying “There is no need to panic (over the Covid-19 crisis in the UK and US). Normally when the UK and the USA sneeze, we are at risk of catching pneumonia. But this time, the most we are at risk for is catching a cold.

“The only worry I truly have is us dropping our guard in our desire to enjoy this holiday season in our traditional Bajan way.

“So let us rest, let us moderate what we do over the season so when we get together for Christmas next year it will be even sweeter!”