1000 Days To First Olympic Event On African Soil.

“We cannot wait for the moment to enjoy the first Olympic event on African soil, an event for Africa, with Africa, that will welcome the youth of the world in Senegal,” the IOC President, Thomas Bach, said.

Reflecting on the 1,000 days-to-go milestone, Kirsty Coventry, the Chair of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Coordination Commission for Dakar 2026, highlighted the impressive efforts that have already been made to engage and mobilise local youth in Senegal.

“Dakar 2026 represents a unique opportunity to spread the Olympic spirit throughout Africa and inspire not only young athletes, but also local youth,” she said.

“Already, thanks to the collaborative efforts between the YOGOC and IOC teams, we have seen how engagement initiatives like the Dakar en Jeux Festival are reaching thousands of young people in Senegal and building the legacy that the YOG will bring to the local communities.

She continued: “We look forward to working closely with the Dakar 2026 team over the next 1,000 days to deliver transformative and inspiring YOG, showcasing the unifying power of sport and the rich cultural heritage of Africa.”

Source: Olympics.com