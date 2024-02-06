1000 Days To First Olympic Event On African Soil.

As the Senegalese capital prepares to welcome the world’s best youth athletes aiming to create a positive impact for young people throughout the host nation and the African continent, the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee (YOGOC) is celebrating 1,000 days to go until the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026 (YOG).
This event holds historical significance as it will be the first Olympic event to be held on African soil.
Reflecting on the 1,000 days-to-go milestone, Kirsty Coventry, the Chair of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Coordination Commission for Dakar 2026, highlighted the impressive efforts that have already been made to engage and mobilise local youth in Senegal.
“Dakar 2026 represents a unique opportunity to spread the Olympic spirit throughout Africa and inspire not only young athletes, but also local youth,” she said.
“Already, thanks to the collaborative efforts between the YOGOC and IOC teams, we have seen how engagement initiatives like the Dakar en Jeux Festival are reaching thousands of young people in Senegal and building the legacy that the YOG will bring to the local communities.
She continued: “We look forward to working closely with the Dakar 2026 team over the next 1,000 days to deliver transformative and inspiring YOG, showcasing the unifying power of sport and the rich cultural heritage of Africa.”
Source: Olympics.com