Information is required for each employee hired following the August 21, 2019 launch and includes:

1. An original Compensation Benefit Form duly completed, signed and dated by the employer and employee(s).

2. An original Performance Evaluation Form duly completed, signed and dated by the employer and employee(s).

3. Proof that the employee(s) is/are still employed (e.g., copies of pay slips).

4. Proof that the relevant contributions were paid on behalf of the employee(s) to Social Security Board, National Health Insurance and Inland Revenue (e.g., a Certificate of Earnings from each agency).

Employers should also note that to be eligible for the compensation, the employee(s) must be:

1. BVIslanders/Belongers who are registered with the 1000 Jobs in 1000 Days Program.

2. Currently gainfully employed for at least 12 consecutive months.

Premier and Minister of Finance Andrew Fahie encouraged all eligible businesses to apply to receive their compensation. He has also urged businesses and unemployed persons to continue to express an interest and sign up to be a part of the program.

Premier Fahie said, “Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, your Government is keeping its promise to pay the 10 percent of the salaries of all the employees that were hired through the 1000 Jobs in 1000 Days Program. This is a promise made and a promise that we will keep.”

Minister for Natural Resources, Labour and Immigration Vincent Wheatley said he was appreciative of the partnership between the private and public sector as the Government continues to localize the workforce. He also expressed that he was pleased with the progress of the program and wishes to see more successful results for the people of the Virgin Islands in securing employment.

Employers can access the Compensation Benefit Form and Performance Evaluation Form, on the Government’s website, www.bvi.gov.vg, under the “Department of Labour and Workforce Development” in the publications section. The Performance Evaluation Form can also be accessed directly at bit.ly/1KJOBS1 and the Compensation Benefit Form at bit.ly/1KJOBS2.

Completed forms must be sent to the Department of Labour and Workforce Development for processing via email at onekjonekd@gov.vg

Employers interested in registering to participate in the program but have not yet registered should contact the Department of Labour and Workforce Development.

The 1000 Jobs in 1000 Days Initiative was executed by the Premier’s Special Projects Team to provide job opportunities for unemployed and underemployed BVIslanders/Belongers throughout the Territory across various industries.

For further information, please contact the Department of Labour and Workforce Development at (284) 468-9578 or onekjonekd@gov.vg.