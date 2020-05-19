The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK has surged past 44,000, with more than 10,000 victims in care homes, the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures have revealed.

The weekly ONS update has added almost 10,000 extra Covid-19 fatalities to the Department of Health’s official count, which stood at 34,796 as of yesterday.

It comes as care chiefs appear before MPs to detail how homes and staff are coping with the pandemic, after new data found that outbreaks have been reported in almost 40 per cent of all care homes in England alone.

