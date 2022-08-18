- Advertisement -

Lera was born in Manchester, Jamaica, on September 22 1928 when it was still a British colony and came to Sheffield, UK, in 1960 as part of the Windrush generation.

Tributes have been paid to “Windrush Lioness” and Harlesden resident Lera Clarke who is remembered for her community work in Brent.

She passed away aged 93 in Northwick Park Hospital.

Margaret McLennan, former deputy leader of Brent Council, said: “Mrs Clarke was a Windrush Lioness, who devoted her life to supporting those who needed help at their times of need.

“She was an advocate and trailblazer in invigorating her community to strive and seek more. She opened the doors for many others you see in prominent positions today. Mrs Clarke is to be lauded for her life’s contribution.”

Growing up in Jamaica as the eldest of ten siblings, Lera has been described by her family as having “had a very lively character, she was very creative and full of laughter which has been visible in her personality throughout her adult life”.