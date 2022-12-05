Bar Shooting Kills a Britiish Man and Injures Another

A British man has been shot dead and his friend injured at a bar in Saint Lucia by masked gunmen, according to local reports.
Donnie McKinnon has been named by local media as the victim of a shooting at a bar on Market Road in Soufrière, on Saturday night.
The Scottish national has lived on the Caribbean island for several years and had become a citizen, St Lucia Times reported. McKinnon was a resident of Reunion, Choiseul.
His friend, another expat on the island, was injured and rushed to hospital. The Daily Mail have named him as Peter Jackson, 72, from Lancashire.
Both men were well known in Soufrière and the incident has left locals shocked.