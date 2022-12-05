Bar Shooting Kills a Britiish Man and Injures Another

A British man has been shot dead and his friend injured at a bar in Saint Lucia by masked gunmen, according to local reports.

Donnie McKinnon has been named by local media as the victim of a shooting at a bar on Market Road in Soufrière, on Saturday night.

The Scottish national has lived on the Caribbean island for several years and had become a citizen, St Lucia Times reported. McKinnon was a resident of Reunion, Choiseul.