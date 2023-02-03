The ending of the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11 will mark the end of an era in the U.S. health system as many Americans will have to start paying for care that, for the past three years, has been free.
Experts said the changes related to the public health emergency won’t be earth shattering.
When the public health emergency ends, the biggest change facing the majority of Americans will be that the days of free, easily accessible COVID-19 tests will likely end.
Right now, everyone with private insurance can get up to eight tests a month. That will go away once the emergency ends. Private insurance may not cover the full price of over-the-counter tests anymore, and patients may need a prescription first for a PCR test. Vaccines and treatments will still be free, so long as the government supply lasts. “On May 12, you can still walk into a pharmacy and get your bivalent vaccine. For free. On May 12, if you get COVID, you can still get your Paxlovid. For free. None of that changes,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha tweeted on Wednesday.
The biggest shock to the public is likely to occur once the federal supply of vaccines and treatments is exhausted, and the costs shift to the private sector.
Overall, the changes made to the U.S. health system as a result of COVID-19 were probably “the closest we’ve probably come to universal health coverage in the United States,” said Jen Kates, a senior vice president at KFF, formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Pfizer anticipates billions in less revenue this year
Pfizer executives said the company expects a significant drop in revenue in 2023 compared to 2022 as the U.S. government ends its purchase agreement for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.
During its 2022 fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday, CEO Albert Bourla said he anticipates 2023 to be a “transition year,” as advance government purchases end and the company’s COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral treatment Paxlovid start to become available on the commercial market.
Pfizer executives have not officially disclosed what the company will charge for its vaccine on the commercial market, but have previously said it could be between $110 and $130 a dose.
Pfizer said 2022 was a record-breaking year, as it generated nearly $57 billion in combined sales of its COVID-19 products.
The company’s COVID-19 windfall shows just how reliant it was on federal government contracts. Pfizer anticipates $13.5 billion in sales for its vaccine this year, a decrease of 64 percent from 2022. The pharmaceutical giant said it anticipates just $8 billion in Paxlovid revenue, down 58 percent from 2022. =============================================== WORLD COVID STATS Coronavirus Cases: 675,769,407
# Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 675,769,407 +18,197 6,767,601 +71 648,082,554 +32,558 20,919,252 41,859 86,695 868.2 1 USA 104,393,464 1,135,341 101,471,461 1,786,662 3,406 311,804 3,391 1,160,408,714 3,465,921 334,805,269 2 India 44,683,122 530,741 44,150,617 1,764 698 31,766 377 915,265,788 650,679 1,406,631,776 3 France 39,533,323 164,286 39,277,890 91,147 869 602,784 2,505 271,490,188 4,139,547 65,584,518 4 Germany 37,810,147 166,016 37,413,200 230,931 1,281 450,745 1,979 122,332,384 1,458,359 83,883,596 5 Brazil 36,857,916 697,248 35,933,396 227,272 8,318 171,151 3,238 63,776,166 296,146 215,353,593 6 Japan 32,633,741 68,796 21,576,391 10,988,554 475 259,854 548 92,355,701 735,405 125,584,838 7 S. Korea 30,228,889 +14,961 33,552 +30 29,787,513 +14,108 407,824 339 588,914 654 15,804,065 307,892 51,329,899 8 Italy 25,453,789 186,833 25,014,986 251,970 205 422,380 3,100 265,478,247 4,405,344 60,262,770 9 UK 24,274,361 204,171 24,028,571 +3,821 41,619 146 354,381 2,981 522,526,476 7,628,357 68,497,907 10 Russia 21,967,983 395,148 21,362,029 210,806 2,300 150,666 2,710 273,400,000 1,875,095 145,805,947 11 Turkey 17,042,722 101,492 N/A N/A N/A 199,186 1,186 162,743,369 1,902,052 85,561,976 12 Spain 13,731,478 118,434 13,557,699 55,345 231 293,915 2,535 471,036,328 10,082,298 46,719,142 13 Vietnam 11,526,522 43,186 10,613,194 870,142 2 116,484 436 85,826,548 867,342 98,953,541 14 Australia 11,312,904 +2,882 18,828 +33 11,260,631 +3,551 33,445 50 433,963 722 78,835,048 3,024,116 26,068,792 15 Argentina 10,037,135 130,421 9,882,579 +2,774 24,135 363 218,150 2,835 35,716,069 776,264 46,010,234 16 Taiwan 9,596,660 16,430 9,151,365 428,865 401,726 688 30,242,606 1,265,985 23,888,595 17 Netherlands 8,582,500 22,989 8,549,303 +766 10,208 53 498,651 1,336 25,984,435 1,509,718 17,211,447 18 Iran 7,564,551 144,752 7,337,667 82,132 220 87,937 1,683 55,034,937 639,771 86,022,837 19 Mexico 7,377,333 332,324 6,614,139 430,870 4,798 56,075 2,526 19,356,195 147,125 131,562,772 20 Indonesia 6,730,537 160,822 6,565,411 4,304 2,771 24,112 576 114,158,919 408,975 279,134,505 21 Poland 6,381,036 118,740 5,335,940 926,356 696 169,080 3,146 38,123,036 1,010,155 37,739,785 22 Colombia 6,357,200 142,544 6,181,431 33,225 342 123,410 2,767 36,951,507 717,327 51,512,762 23 Austria 5,789,991 21,709 5,734,331 33,951 40 638,599 2,394 211,273,524 23,302,116 9,066,710 24 Greece 5,708,301 35,630 5,669,185 +3,487 3,486 115 553,310 3,454 102,228,365 9,909,078 10,316,637 25 Portugal 5,564,254 26,033 5,533,123 5,098 61 548,712 2,567 45,915,651 4,527,916 10,140,570 26 Ukraine 5,373,104 111,063 5,254,033 +387 8,008 124,400 2,571 32,603,805 754,855 43,192,122 27 Chile 5,123,007 63,850 5,054,729 4,428 111 266,128 3,317 48,154,268 2,501,495 19,250,195 28 Malaysia 5,037,242 36,942 4,990,227 10,073 12 151,811 1,113 67,696,761 2,040,222 33,181,072 29 Israel 4,787,396 12,202 4,769,138 6,056 57 513,339 1,308 41,373,364 4,436,346 9,326,000 30 DPRK 4,772,813 74 4,772,739 0 183,636 3 25,990,679 31 Thailand 4,726,984 33,865 4,692,636 483 1,496 67,453 483 17,270,775 246,450 70,078,203 32 Belgium 4,695,403 33,582 4,646,679 +999 15,142 47 402,408 2,878 36,583,888 3,135,329 11,668,278 33 Czechia 4,590,529 42,319 4,538,354 9,856 17 427,552 3,941 56,897,884 5,299,341 10,736,784 34 Canada 4,550,256 50,380 4,448,640 +2,314 51,236 99 118,532 1,312 66,343,123 1,728,207 38,388,419 35 Peru 4,482,120 +247 219,012 +8 4,258,951 4,157 53 133,063 6,502 37,781,834 1,121,648 33,684,208 36 Switzerland 4,386,556 14,452 4,367,597 +451 4,507 44 499,970 1,647 23,325,133 2,658,548 8,773,637 37 Philippines 4,073,504 65,810 3,998,077 9,617 162 36,206 585 34,354,542 305,349 112,508,994 38 South Africa 4,056,458 102,595 3,912,506 41,357 192 66,766 1,689 26,473,049 435,726 60,756,135 39 Romania 3,325,006 67,576 3,252,104 5,326 117 174,712 3,551 26,389,988 1,386,660 19,031,335 40 Denmark 3,173,340 8,150 3,164,089 +130 1,101 19 543,850 1,397 129,147,644 22,133,462 5,834,950 41 Hong Kong 2,877,724 13,370 2,530,331 334,023 28 378,434 1,758 76,123,870 10,010,636 7,604,299 42 Sweden 2,694,893 23,419 2,671,442 32 7 263,715 2,292 19,426,657 1,901,038 10,218,971 43 Serbia 2,472,848 17,708 2,441,724 13,416 11 285,779 2,046 12,176,105 1,407,152 8,653,016 44 Iraq 2,465,545 25,375 2,439,497 673 21 58,474 602 19,544,451 463,523 42,164,965 45 Singapore 2,218,050 1,722 2,145,078 71,250 373,186 290 24,756,666 4,165,302 5,943,546 46 Hungary 2,192,447 48,677 2,139,857 3,913 7 228,231 5,067 11,394,556 1,186,160 9,606,259 47 New Zealand 2,182,355 3,781 2,169,320 9,254 445,542 772 7,710,637 1,574,177 4,898,203 48 Bangladesh 2,037,578 29,442 1,992,694 15,442 1,331 12,137 175 15,247,014 90,818 167,885,689 49 Slovakia 1,860,959 20,949 1,839,366 644 21 340,823 3,837 7,391,356 1,353,680 5,460,193 50 Georgia 1,814,180 16,926 1,776,548 20,706 457,118 4,265 16,920,079 4,263,340 3,968,738 51 Jordan 1,746,997 14,122 1,731,007 1,868 59 169,597 1,371 17,201,885 1,669,945 10,300,869 52 Ireland 1,700,817 8,515 1,685,332 6,970 24 338,795 1,696 12,990,476 2,587,642 5,020,199 53 Pakistan 1,576,344 +12 30,640 1,538,689 7,015 9 6,869 134 30,570,862 133,213 229,488,994 54 Norway 1,477,954 5,112 1,472,016 826 20 268,165 928 11,002,430 1,996,315 5,511,370 55 Finland 1,459,198 8,739 1,447,880 2,579 21 262,684 1,573 12,028,400 2,165,344 5,554,960 56 Kazakhstan 1,406,070 +91 13,695 1,383,020 9,355 24 73,214 713 11,575,012 602,707 19,205,043 57 Slovenia 1,322,078 7,057 1,311,554 3,467 12 636,216 3,396 2,825,448 1,359,674 2,078,034 58 Lithuania 1,297,227 9,549 1,282,764 4,914 4 487,366 3,588 10,351,976 3,889,223 2,661,708 59 Bulgaria 1,295,524 38,183 1,254,639 2,702 34 189,277 5,579 10,993,239 1,606,119 6,844,597 60 Morocco 1,272,258 16,296 1,255,900 62 3 33,682 431 12,935,664 342,460 37,772,756 61 Croatia 1,267,736 17,886 1,249,258 592 20 312,305 4,406 5,479,883 1,349,962 4,059,286 62 Lebanon 1,229,057 10,793 1,087,587 130,677 74 183,857 1,615 4,795,578 717,380 6,684,849 63 Guatemala 1,228,774 20,114 1,205,987 2,673 5 66,120 1,082 6,774,651 364,541 18,584,039 64 Bolivia 1,188,739 22,349 1,147,253 19,137 220 99,122 1,864 2,705,422 225,590 11,992,656 65 Costa Rica 1,186,176 9,158 860,711 316,307 52 228,887 1,767 4,659,757 899,158 5,182,354 66 Tunisia 1,150,356 29,308 N/A N/A N/A 44 95,492 2,433 4,997,373 414,835 12,046,656 67 Cuba 1,112,457 8,530 1,103,823 104 2 98,398 754 14,298,479 1,264,720 11,305,652 68 Ecuador 1,051,239 35,942 1,011,682 3,615 759 58,037 1,984 3,082,403 170,173 18,113,361 69 UAE 1,049,537 2,348 1,032,887 14,302 104,102 233 198,685,717 19,707,395 10,081,785 70 Uruguay 1,032,710 7,609 1,023,939 1,162 18 295,396 2,176 6,114,822 1,749,083 3,496,016 71 Panama 1,029,701 8,596 1,020,206 899 16 231,551 1,933 7,475,016 1,680,926 4,446,964 72 Mongolia 1,007,874 2,179 1,005,670 25 192 298,357 645 4,030,048 1,193,000 3,378,078 73 Nepal 1,001,105 12,020 989,069 16 33,121 398 6,004,101 198,643 30,225,582 74 Belarus 994,037 7,118 985,592 1,327 105,381 755 13,646,641 1,446,722 9,432,800 75 Latvia 975,371 6,218 968,853 300 13 527,559 3,363 7,858,608 4,250,568 1,848,837 76 Saudi Arabia 828,064 9,577 815,605 2,882 31 23,101 267 45,055,321 1,256,952 35,844,909 77 Azerbaijan 828,018 10,092 817,739 187 80,388 980 7,491,233 727,290 10,300,205 78 Paraguay 806,256 19,820 N/A N/A N/A 7 110,358 2,713 2,657,506 363,751 7,305,843 79 Bahrain 700,835 1,544 698,541 750 15 392,848 865 10,688,096 5,991,142 1,783,983 80 Sri Lanka 671,994 16,828 655,159 7 31,146 780 6,486,117 300,619 21,575,842 81 Kuwait 662,858 2,570 660,237 51 151,326 587 8,455,743 1,930,391 4,380,326 82 Dominican Republic 660,095 4,384 644,785 10,926 4 59,703 397 3,740,928 338,350 11,056,370 83 Cyprus 642,663 1,287 633,422 7,954 60 525,315 1,052 9,640,118 7,879,860 1,223,387 84 Myanmar 633,836 19,490 614,306 40 11,477 353 9,949,661 180,159 55,227,143 85 Palestine 621,008 5,404 615,445 159 17 116,173 1,011 3,078,533 575,907 5,345,541 86 Estonia 613,891 2,912 524,990 85,989 3 464,397 2,203 3,659,157 2,768,083 1,321,910 87 Moldova 598,673 11,953 504,142 82,578 49 149,177 2,978 3,216,305 801,437 4,013,171 88 Venezuela 551,601 5,845 545,016 740 36 18,847 200 3,359,014 114,771 29,266,991 89 Egypt 515,645 24,613 442,182 48,850 122 4,857 232 3,693,367 34,792 106,156,692 90 Libya 507,162 6,437 500,721 4 72,032 914 2,483,446 352,725 7,040,745 91 China 503,302 5,272 379,053 118,977 7,557 347 4 160,000,000 110,461 1,448,471,400 92 Ethiopia 499,592 7,572 486,726 5,294 4,135 63 5,462,895 45,218 120,812,698 93 Qatar 492,595 686 491,636 273 165,305 230 4,065,369 1,364,257 2,979,915 94 Réunion 485,895 919 418,572 66,404 10 535,091 1,012 1,603,660 1,766,027 908,061 95 Honduras 470,940 11,104 N/A N/A N/A 105 46,075 1,086 1,620,796 158,571 10,221,247 96 Armenia 446,008 8,717 435,162 2,129 150,072 2,933 3,242,901 1,091,164 2,971,966 97 Bosnia and Herzegovina 401,402 16,258 379,084 6,060 123,534 5,004 1,884,721 580,036 3,249,317 98 Oman 399,449 4,628 384,669 10,152 2 75,028 869 25,000,000 4,695,724 5,323,993 99 North Macedonia 346,533 9,641 336,744 148 166,498 4,632 2,218,852 1,066,087 2,081,304 100 Kenya 342,817 5,688 337,095 34 1 6,098 101 3,967,062 70,569 56,215,221 101 Zambia 341,261 4,048 335,475 1,738 17,527 208 3,877,355 199,143 19,470,234 102 Albania 334,187 3,595 328,973 1,619 116,589 1,254 1,941,032 677,173 2,866,374 103 Botswana 329,227 2,800 325,934 493 1 134,865 1,147 2,026,898 830,300 2,441,162 104 Luxembourg 297,757 1,133 288,991 7,633 463,528 1,764 4,412,567 6,869,188 642,371 105 Montenegro 286,421 2,797 283,307 317 6 456,121 4,454 2,699,023 4,298,150 627,950 106 Brunei 276,067 225 243,601 32,241 3 619,775 505 717,784 1,611,437 445,431 107 Algeria 271,386 6,881 182,753 81,752 5,984 152 230,861 5,091 45,350,148 108 Nigeria 266,463 3,155 259,850 3,458 11 1,229 15 5,708,974 26,339 216,746,934 109 Zimbabwe 262,324 5,658 255,428 1,238 12 17,110 369 2,525,756 164,744 15,331,428 110 Uzbekistan 250,598 1,637 241,486 7,475 23 7,289 48 1,377,915 40,077 34,382,084 111 Mozambique 231,994 2,233 228,805 956 11 7,011 67 1,371,127 41,437 33,089,461 112 Martinique 229,687 1,097 N/A N/A N/A 12 613,994 2,932 828,928 2,215,870 374,087 113 Laos 217,981 +4 758 N/A N/A N/A 29,138 101 1,233,207 164,845 7,481,023 114 Iceland 208,688 229 N/A N/A N/A 2 604,204 663 1,996,384 5,780,036 345,393 115 Afghanistan 208,669 7,891 186,240 14,538 45 5,120 194 1,189,808 29,195 40,754,388 116 Kyrgyzstan 206,592 2,991 196,406 7,195 131 30,705 445 1,907,195 283,460 6,728,271 117 El Salvador 201,785 4,230 179,410 18,145 8 30,805 646 2,610,114 398,467 6,550,389 118 Guadeloupe 201,394 1,007 N/A N/A N/A 19 503,744 2,519 938,039 2,346,306 399,794 119 Trinidad and Tobago 187,908 4,326 183,264 318 8 133,592 3,076 888,936 631,982 1,406,585 120 Maldives 185,715 311 163,687 21,717 25 343,290 575 2,213,831 4,092,223 540,985 121 Ghana 171,112 1,462 169,636 14 2 5,282 45 2,527,319 78,015 32,395,450 122 Namibia 170,741 4,088 166,452 201 64,825 1,552 1,062,663 403,460 2,633,874 123 Uganda 170,400 3,630 100,431 66,339 3 3,518 75 3,012,408 62,198 48,432,863 124 Jamaica 153,629 3,484 102,268 47,877 51,465 1,167 1,183,986 396,633 2,985,094 125 Cambodia 138,694 3,056 135,626 12 8,078 178 3,091,420 180,062 17,168,639 126 Rwanda 133,090 1,468 131,559 63 9,786 108 5,959,042 438,150 13,600,464 127 Cameroon 123,993 1,965 118,616 3,412 13 4,442 70 1,751,774 62,762 27,911,548 128 Malta 117,062 824 115,623 615 4 263,634 1,856 2,109,235 4,750,176 444,033 129 Barbados 106,157 571 105,570 16 368,571 1,982 790,354 2,744,066 288,023 130 Angola 105,184 1,931 103,216 37 3,003 55 1,499,795 42,818 35,027,343 131 Channel Islands 101,160 223 100,834 103 573,265 1,264 1,252,808 7,099,551 176,463 132 French Guiana 98,028 420 11,254 86,354 6 312,023 1,337 651,257 2,072,951 314,169 133 DRC 95,514 1,463 84,264 9,787 1,003 15 846,704 8,890 95,240,792 134 Senegal 88,902 1,971 86,929 2 5,036 112 1,146,543 64,946 17,653,671 135 Malawi 88,559 2,686 85,369 504 67 4,388 133 624,784 30,959 20,180,839 136 Ivory Coast 87,993 833 87,146 14 3,172 30 1,672,411 60,284 27,742,298 137 Suriname 82,227 1,400 N/A N/A N/A 137,773 2,346 240,907 403,644 596,831 138 New Caledonia 79,845 314 79,526 5 9 274,462 1,079 98,964 340,182 290,915 139 French Polynesia 77,957 649 N/A N/A N/A 7 274,338 2,284 284,164 140 Eswatini 74,133 1,422 72,676 35 62,569 1,200 1,048,704 885,119 1,184,817 141 Guyana 72,950 1,294 71,357 299 91,871 1,630 717,867 904,063 794,045 142 Belize 70,660 688 69,949 23 6 171,426 1,669 576,016 1,397,453 412,190 143 Fiji 68,848 883 66,794 1,171 75,702 971 667,953 734,445 909,466 144 Madagascar 67,827 1,419 66,370 38 2,325 49 524,209 17,966 29,178,077 145 Sudan 63,754 5,008 58,277 469 1,386 109 562,941 12,240 45,992,020 146 Mauritania 63,665 997 62,437 231 12,988 203 1,009,957 206,030 4,901,981 147 Cabo Verde 63,229 413 62,756 60 23 111,382 728 401,622 707,482 567,678 148 Bhutan 62,605 21 61,564 1,020 79,454 27 2,303,734 2,923,739 787,941 149 Syria 57,453 3,164 54,289 0 2,967 163 146,269 7,553 19,364,809 150 Burundi 53,492 38 53,394 60 4,237 3 345,742 27,386 12,624,840 151 Seychelles 50,665 172 50,440 53 509,575 1,730 99,426 152 Gabon 48,981 306 48,674 1 21,008 131 1,621,909 695,641 2,331,533 153 Andorra 47,839 165 47,563 111 14 617,572 2,130 249,838 3,225,256 77,463 154 Papua New Guinea 46,750 670 43,982 2,098 7 5,031 72 249,149 26,813 9,292,169 155 Curaçao 45,986 295 44,720 971 3 277,812 1,782 496,693 3,000,640 165,529 156 Aruba 43,993 236 42,438 1,319 2 408,823 2,193 177,885 1,653,068 107,609 157 Tanzania 42,664 846 N/A N/A N/A 7 674 13 63,298,550 158 Mayotte 42,002 188 N/A N/A N/A 146,727 657 176,919 618,038 286,259 159 Mauritius 41,652 1,043 39,943 666 32,675 818 358,675 281,374 1,274,727 160 Togo 39,354 290 39,061 3 4,533 33 806,803 92,941 8,680,837 161 Guinea 38,240 467 37,757 16 8 2,758 34 660,107 47,607 13,865,691 162 Isle of Man 38,008 116 N/A N/A N/A 443,335 1,353 150,753 1,758,422 85,732 163 Bahamas 37,491 833 36,366 292 1 93,607 2,080 257,839 643,767 400,516 164 Lesotho 34,790 723 25,980 8,087 15,990 332 431,221 198,199 2,175,699 165 Faeroe Islands 34,658 28 N/A N/A N/A 5 703,959 569 778,000 15,802,409 49,233 166 Haiti 34,076 860 33,033 183 2,917 74 132,422 11,337 11,680,283 167 Mali 32,784 743 31,957 84 1,527 35 789,700 36,775 21,473,764 168 Cayman Islands 31,472 37 8,553 22,882 1 467,797 550 222,773 3,311,280 67,277 169 Saint Lucia 29,803 409 29,095 299 160,999 2,209 210,983 1,139,752 185,113 170 Benin 27,989 163 27,823 3 2,189 13 604,310 47,268 12,784,726 171 Somalia 27,318 1,361 13,182 12,775 1,622 81 400,466 23,778 16,841,795 172 Congo 25,375 386 24,006 983 4,377 67 347,815 59,991 5,797,805 173 Solomon Islands 24,575 153 N/A N/A N/A 1 34,077 212 721,159 174 San Marino 23,427 122 23,276 29 4 687,311 3,579 157,634 4,624,732 34,085 175 Timor-Leste 23,415 138 23,102 175 17,098 101 278,529 203,391 1,369,429 176 Micronesia 22,676 58 N/A N/A N/A 1 193,005 494 54,967 467,848 117,489 177 Burkina Faso 22,025 396 21,596 33 996 18 248,995 11,265 22,102,838 178 Liechtenstein 21,340 89 21,237 14 1 555,917 2,318 112,457 2,929,559 38,387 179 Gibraltar 20,399 111 16,579 3,709 605,240 3,293 534,283 15,852,213 33,704 180 Grenada 19,680 238 19,358 84 4 173,430 2,097 182,981 1,612,523 113,475 181 Bermuda 18,771 158 18,607 6 303,056 2,551 1,025,656 16,559,131 61,939 182 Nicaragua 18,491 225 4,225 14,041 2,728 33 6,779,100 183 South Sudan 18,368 138 18,115 115 1 1,581 12 410,280 35,313 11,618,511 184 Tajikistan 17,786 125 17,264 397 1,786 13 9,957,464 185 Equatorial Guinea 17,190 183 16,883 124 5 11,486 122 365,697 244,342 1,496,662 186 Tonga 16,734 13 15,638 1,083 155,305 121 535,009 4,965,327 107,749 187 Samoa 16,087 29 1,605 14,453 79,544 143 187,397 926,612 202,239 188 Monaco 16,056 65 15,982 9 4 403,589 1,634 78,646 1,976,875 39,783 189 Dominica 15,760 74 15,673 13 217,848 1,023 229,344 3,170,187 72,344 190 Djibouti 15,690 189 15,427 74 15,441 186 305,941 301,094 1,016,097 191 Marshall Islands 15,584 17 15,528 39 259,487 283 60,057 192 CAR 15,368 113 15,200 55 2 3,063 23 81,294 16,205 5,016,678 193 Gambia 12,586 372 12,189 25 4,919 145 155,686 60,851 2,558,482 194 Saint Martin 12,233 63 1,399 10,771 7 307,903 1,586 112,382 2,828,643 39,730 195 Vanuatu 12,014 14 11,976 24 37,330 44 24,976 77,606 321,832 196 Greenland 11,971 21 2,761 9,189 4 210,117 369 164,926 2,894,810 56,973 197 Yemen 11,945 2,159 9,124 662 23 383 69 329,592 10,579 31,154,867 198 Caribbean Netherlands 11,661 38 10,476 1,147 437,610 1,426 30,126 1,130,559 26,647 199 Sint Maarten 11,014 91 10,905 18 250,512 2,070 62,056 1,411,454 43,966 200 Eritrea 10,189 103 10,086 0 2,782 28 23,693 6,470 3,662,244 201 Niger 9,931 312 8,890 729 1 381 12 254,538 9,759 26,083,660 202 St. Vincent Grenadines 9,585 123 9,454 8 85,925 1,103 113,504 1,017,508 111,551 203 Antigua and Barbuda 9,106 146 8,954 6 1 91,509 1,467 18,901 189,943 99,509 204 Comoros 8,992 161 8,827 4 9,909 177 907,419 205 Guinea-Bissau 8,947 176 8,656 115 6 4,336 85 145,231 70,385 2,063,367 206 Liberia 8,062 294 7,766 2 2 1,520 55 139,824 26,356 5,305,117 207 Sierra Leone 7,760 126 N/A N/A N/A 934 15 259,958 31,296 8,306,436 208 Chad 7,652 194 4,874 2,584 439 11 191,341 10,988 17,413,580 209 British Virgin Islands 7,305 64 N/A N/A N/A 238,757 2,092 107,339 3,508,269 30,596 210 Cook Islands 7,015 2 6,993 20 399,237 114 19,690 1,120,596 17,571 211 Saint Kitts and Nevis 6,592 46 6,537 9 122,366 854 126,903 2,355,683 53,871 212 Turks and Caicos 6,537 38 6,474 25 4 164,490 956 611,527 15,387,811 39,741 213 Sao Tome and Principe 6,280 77 6,202 1 27,583 338 29,036 127,530 227,679 214 Palau 5,986 9 5,976 1 328,306 494 68,820 3,774,475 18,233 215 St. Barth 5,420 6 N/A N/A N/A 544,997 603 78,646 7,908,095 9,945 216 Kiribati 5,008 18 2,703 2,287 3 40,577 146 123,419 217 Nauru 4,621 1 4,609 11 423,828 92 20,509 1,881,042 10,903 218 Anguilla 3,904 12 3,879 13 4 256,336 788 51,382 3,373,736 15,230 219 Macao 3,493 120 3,357 16 5,233 180 7,850 11,760 667,490 220 Saint Pierre Miquelon 3,452 2 2,449 1,001 1 599,410 347 25,400 4,410,488 5,759 221 Wallis and Futuna 3,427 7 438 2,982 312,056 637 20,508 1,867,419 10,982 222 Tuvalu 2,805 2,805 232,471 12,066 223 Saint Helena 2,166 2 2,164 354,211 6,115 224 Falkland Islands 1,930 1,930 0 545,352 8,632 2,439,107 3,539 225 Montserrat 1,403 8 1,376 19 282,578 1,611 17,762 3,577,442 4,965 226 Niue 747 746 1 460,543 1,622 227 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 228 Vatican City 29 29 0 36,295 799 229 Western Sahara 10 1 9 0 16 2 626,161 230 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 231 Tokelau 5 5 3,628 1,378 Total: 675,769,407 +18,197 6,767,601 +71 648,082,554 +32,558 20,919,252 41,859 86,694.9 868.2