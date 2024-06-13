109-year-old Millie Robinson, interviewed by the National Independence Secretariat

Press ReleasesRegional/International News109-year-old Millie Robinson, interviewed by the National Independence Secretariat By Observer News - June 13, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Nassau, The Bahamas -- Journalist Felicity Darville interviewed 109-year-old Millie Robinson, 'oldest Bahamian,' for the National Independence Secretariat on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 surrounded at home by members of her family. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford) - Advertisement - Nassau, The Bahamas — Journalist Felicity Darville interviewed 109-year-old Millie Robinson, ‘oldest Bahamian,’ for the National Independence Secretariat on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 surrounded at home by members of her family. (BIS Photos/Mark Ford) - Advertisement -