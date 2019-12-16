Of the 5,379 Caribbean nationals were removed from the US in fiscal year 2019, 11 were from St.Kitts and Nevis. This is according to a News Americas analysis of the latest US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Fiscal Year 2019 Enforcement and Removal Operations data.

Nationals from the Dominican Republic accounted for the largest number of deportees to the region with a whopping 2,186. They were followed by Cuba with 1,179 nationals sent packing in 2019.

The third largest number of deportees to the region went to Jamaica with 751 while 690 Haitians were given the boot.

The other nations with the largest number of deportees are: Guyana, 125; The Bahamas , 109; Trinidad and Tobago,106; Belize, 90; Barbados, 29; St. Lucia, 22; St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 19; Dominica, 16; Grenada, 13; Suriname, 12; Antigua and Barbuda, 12; St Kitts and Nevis, 11; Netherlands Antilles, 6; British Virgin Islands, 4; Cayman Islands, 3; Turks and Caicos, 3; Anguilla, 2; Bermuda, 2; French Guiana, 2; Aruba , 1; Guadeloupe, 1; and Montserrat with 1.