Dr. Louisy Named Director of Nevis Historical & Conservation Society

- Advertisement -

Veterinarian Dr. Kamara Louisy has joined the Nevis Historical & Conservation Society as its new Director.

Dr. Louisy has a diverse education background and holds a Bachelor of Arts in History with special focus on Critical Theory and History of Women in the Caribbean.

As a former teacher, she taught Agriculture Science and History at the Gingerland Secondary School, and then Agriculture Science, History, Caribbean and Communications studies at the Charlestown Secondary School.

She graduated from the St. Matthew’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Grand Cayman) as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 2015, and has worked in Nevis as a Vet Division Field Officer and Livestock Extension Officer.

A former Ms. Culture Queen, she has over her lifetime made contributions in her community in the areas of culture and history, not to mention serving as a youth mental health advocate and women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship advocate.

Dr. Louis currently sits on the advisory board of St. Kitts and Nevis branch of Helen’s Daughters, and is an Agribusiness facilitator for the organisation’s Women Farmers Academy.

Having worked with various regional non-government organisations, Dr Louisy brings on board working knowledge of project coordination and grant supervision, and we’re excited to welcome her to the Society.