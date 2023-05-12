Haitian-Dominican Radio Personality Supa Cindy Named “Black Women in Radio, Distinguished Inaugural 30”

Haitian-Dominican radio personality and hip-hop content producer Supa Cindy was selected as one of the Black Women in Radio (BWIR) distinguished “Inaugural 30”.

The BWIR highlighted stellar professionals and their distinctive contributions to radio on a local, regional, and national scale.

This is a class of women whose careers will be archived in the Library of Congress by the Radio Preservation Society.⁠

⁠The celebration includes a visit to the White House to meet with Karine Jean-Pierre, the first Black White House Press Secretary.

This will be followed by a discussion on “The State of Black Radio,” and an announcement of the “Legends Historic Collection” project launch, which features women and men who have had significant careers in radio. ⁠

Supa Cindy, whose real name is Cindy Doucet, is known as the Voice of Miami, hosting “The Afternoon Get Down” show on 99 Jamz.

She is not only a radio host and media personality but is also an event MC, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She operates her own company Cin D.Media, a recording and promotional agency.

Supa Cindy was born in Miami and raised in Astoria, Queens, and is fluent in both Spanish and English, as she is of Haitian and Dominican descent. She graduated from Miami-Dade College with a degree in Radio and Television Production and immediately began working in the industry as an intern at 99 Jamzas before rising through the ranks over the last decade.

Supa Cindy has taken use of the numerous opportunities the industry provides to meet both new and established artistes over the years.

She aims to be a great role model while giving back to the community as she seeks to educate and empower South Florida youth.