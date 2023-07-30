American Nurse and Child Kidnapped In Haiti.

- Advertisement -

By Editor-Sunday, July 30th, 2023.

An American nurse, originally from New Hampshire, and her child have been kidnapped near Port-au-Price in Haiti, according to El Roi Haiti, the Christian humanitarian aid organization she works for. No details regarding ransom demands, or the identity of the kidnappers is available.

Alix Dorsainvil, wife of El Roi Haiti Director Sandro Dorsainvil, and their child were reportedly abducted Thursday morning, according to a statement on El Roi Haiti’s website.

The two were taken while serving in their community ministry on El Roi Haiti’s campus near capital city Port-au-Prince, the post read.

“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family. Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus,” the statement said. Dorsainvil, originally a nurse from New Hampshire, moved to Haiti after her husband invited her to a Haitian school to provide nursing care for the children, Dorsainvil said in a video on the organization’s website.

On its Web site the organization has said: “Please refrain from speculating on social media about this situation in order to protect Alix and her child during this time.

“We continue to trust in Jesus Christ who is faithful, even in these very difficult circumstances. We are asking people to pray and cry out to Him, that He would hold our friends safely in His hands and place a hedge of protection around them as He makes their path straight back to us and to freedom.”

US authorities are aware of the abductions and are working with Haitian authorities and U.S. government interagency partners, according to a statement given to CNN by a State Department spokesperson.

Sources: CNN, MSNBC, El Roi Haiti.