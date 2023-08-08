Deep In The Forest A Climate-Change Summit Starts.

Carbon credit companies operating in Ilha do Marajó have been accused of harassing people into contracts, pressuring people to be a part of their projects, without actually giving them much detail about the investment they will receive in return.

Additionally carbon credit companies have been involved in disputes as to whether they are selling carbon credits for polluting activities on lands that are publicly owned, or have disputed titles, or belong to indigenous peoples.

For example, a Brazilian prosecutor, a Pará state attorney and researchers told Context that the massive Jari Pará REDD+ project contravenes Brazilian law because it has sold carbon credits based on an invalid claim to a 386,000-hectare land parcel, known as Fazenda Saracura, which was registered as public property in 2018.