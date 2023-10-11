Dr. Terrance Drew To Participate In Canada-CARICOM Summit

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew will participate in the upcoming Canada-CARICOM Summit, scheduled from October 17 to 19, 2023 in Ottawa, Canada. The summit will bring together leaders from Canada and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states to discuss key regional and international issues, strengthen bilateral relations, and explore opportunities for cooperation.

As CARICOM celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the Summit will highlight Canada’s strong ties with the Caribbean and provide an opportunity for leaders to continue to strengthen cooperation and chart a better future for people in both regions.

The Canada-CARICOM Summit, which will be held under the theme “Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future”, aims to provide a platform for dialogue and cooperation between Canada and the CARICOM member states in areas such as trade and investments, climate change, sustainable development, regional security including addressing the persistent security, political, and humanitarian crises in Haiti, among other critical issues, and promoting multilateral collaboration.

The Caribbean Leaders will also engage with Canadian business leaders and investors to further commercial opportunities in the region.

Prime Minister Drew stated, “I am honored to participate in the Canada-CARICOM Summit, a significant event that reaffirms Canada’s commitment to strengthening its relationships with CARICOM member states. In fact, Saint Kitts and Nevis has held strong diplomatic ties with Canada since 1983”.

He further added, “This summit provides an excellent opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions and collaborations on critical issues such as trade, climate change, and regional stability. I look forward to productive conversations with our CARICOM partners and am optimistic about the positive outcomes that will benefit our nations and the world.”

The Prime Minister’s delegation includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas; Ambassador to CARICOM, His Excellency Larry Vaughan; Foreign Officer, Mr. Samuel Berridge; and Press Secretary to the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance.

The Canada-CARICOM Summit promises to be a momentous occasion for fostering cooperation and building stronger ties between Canada and the CARICOM member states. Updates and outcomes from the summit will be made available to the public and media throughout the event.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is a regional organization consisting of fifteen (15) full member states in the Caribbean region. The Full Members are Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.