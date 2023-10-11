- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – St Kitts and Nevis chaired the IV Inter-American meeting of Ministers and High-Level Authorities on Sustainable Development in Nassau, Bahamas on Wednesday 4th October, 2023. The event was facilitated by the Inter-American Council for Integral Development, a subset of the Organization of American States (OAS) from October 3-4, 2023.

Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development et al, chaired the OAS meeting, held under the theme, “Climate Action: Building a Hemispheric Agenda to Secure Our Future.”

Dr Clarke told the gathering that climate change impacts are to be sustainably addressed within the region and that there must be access to reliable data, as well as incorporating that same data into the decision-making process at all levels.

She said, “There is an urgent need to build and improve on our data collection and data analysis processes which will ultimately facilitate better decision-making. Data is the secret key to survivability in the future. Data drives where resources are channeled. Therefore, resourcing and funding our Data Units or Statistics Departments will be fundamental to achieving an equitably and climate-resilient future.”

As chairperson, Hon. Dr. Clarke guided the dialogue in the following areas: