Minister Duggins Unveils New Ministry Hub At Port Zante

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a landmark moment signifying the strong collaborative ties and development initiatives, the Honourable Samal Duggins, accompanied by Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin, unveiled the new office spaces at Port Zante on October 16.

The ceremonious event witnessed the Honourable Samal Duggins leading the ribbon-cutting, marking the official opening of the fully furnished offices, which will host the vital ministries under his portfolio. This infrastructural advancement was made possible through the generous financial assistance provided by the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Following the ribbon-cutting, Minister Duggins showcased the newly outfitted office spaces to his Cabinet colleagues, giving them a firsthand experience of the modern, collaborative workspace.]

Minister Duggins, a stalwart in the nation’s development, holds distinguished portfolios as the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives; Small Business and Entrepreneurship; and Sports & The Creative Economy. His leadership is pivotal in fostering growth, collaboration, and progressive initiatives across these sectors.

The establishment of these office spaces at Port Zante, along with the unwavering support from international allies such as Taiwan, is testament to the nation’s dedication to administrative excellence, streamlined governance, and its commitment to serving its citizens better.