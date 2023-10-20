Haitian Police Make Arrest Of Alleged Big Man In Jovenel Moise Assassination.

Joseph Felix Badio was nabbed by police as he was driving out of a supermarket car park in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Badio is accused by investigators of ordering the hitmen who carried out the attack in July 2021.

Local media in Haiti said Mr Badio had been fired from his post as an anti-corruption official in the justice ministry a few months before the assassination, after he was allegedly bribed to release a prisoner.

Some of the hitmen arrested hours after the killing also alleged that Mr Badio, 60, had given them their orders.