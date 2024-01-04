Temporary Bridge Installation Over Grand Bahamian Way

- Advertisement -

Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – The Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs advises the public that a pipeline bridge will be installed over Grand Bahamian Way for a duration of approximately eight weeks.

The work is expected to begin on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Grand Bahamian Way will be closed to traffic: the motoring public is further advised that a temporary road diversion will be in place from 2:00 am to 4:00 am while the horizontal overhead pipeline crossing is being installed.

The project is undertaken by Grand Bahama Shipyard.

The Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs and the Grand Bahama Port Authority are stakeholders in the project, as they are shared regulators of the Fishing Hole Road.

According to a release from Grand Bahama Shipyard — police, traffic managers, and sufficient lighting will be in place during night operation to ensure a safe work environment.